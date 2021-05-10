Raymond James Boosts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$25.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James to C$25.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MI.UN. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$23.11.

Shares of MI.UN stock opened at C$21.98 on Friday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$15.84 and a 1-year high of C$22.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$797.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

