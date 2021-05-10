Raymond James Boosts Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$159.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$119.00 to C$159.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$133.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$165.56.

TSU stock opened at C$156.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$121.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$101.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$46.84 and a 12 month high of C$157.94.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$69.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 5.6700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

