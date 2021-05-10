Raymond James Raises Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Price Target to $49.50

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $38.00 to $49.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

UFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UFS raised Domtar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Domtar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.05.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. Domtar has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. Domtar’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domtar will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Domtar in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Domtar in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

