Raymond James Raises Domtar (TSE:UFS) Price Target to C$60.00

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) had its price target lifted by Raymond James to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UFS. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Domtar to C$39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Domtar to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of UFS opened at C$58.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64. The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.32. Domtar has a 12-month low of C$25.29 and a 12-month high of C$59.87.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Domtar will post 4.8499996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

