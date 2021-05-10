Raymond James Raises Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $194.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $170.00 to $194.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.85.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of FIS opened at $151.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.08. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of -842.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.