Raymond James Raises Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $143.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.78.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $119.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.95 and its 200-day moving average is $110.75. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Equities analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 383.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Royal Gold by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

