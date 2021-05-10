Raymond James Raises Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $136.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.17.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $123.34 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $124.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.97 and a 200-day moving average of $104.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 158.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1,637.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.