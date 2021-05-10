Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$87.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$86.81.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$81.02 on Thursday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$62.12 and a 1-year high of C$81.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$77.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$76.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

