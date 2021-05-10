Raymond James Trims Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Target Price to $40.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of ICPT opened at $17.15 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $95.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The company had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.86) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,246.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

