Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 367 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $11,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $252.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.97. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $254.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,648 shares of company stock valued at $39,487,395 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

