Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $14.66 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM opened at $203.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $203.87.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

