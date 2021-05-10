Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $23.08 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $23,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $78.56 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

