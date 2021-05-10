Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,896,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $194.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

