Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,153,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $85.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

