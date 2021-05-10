RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Purchased by Torray LLC

Torray LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $401,690.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 30,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $5,722,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,124 shares of company stock valued at $12,167,977 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROLL stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.50. 2,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.86. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $103.09 and a 12 month high of $208.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

