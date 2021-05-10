Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

RC traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.44. 405,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,727. The firm has a market cap of $786.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%. On average, analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 53.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,652,000 after buying an additional 3,941,831 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $2,862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 168,700 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $989,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 265,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 60,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.