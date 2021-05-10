Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ABB (ABB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ABB (NYSE: ABB) recently:

5/3/2021 – ABB was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/29/2021 – ABB had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/28/2021 – ABB had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/28/2021 – ABB had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/28/2021 – ABB had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/28/2021 – ABB had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/22/2021 – ABB was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/13/2021 – ABB was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/12/2021 – ABB had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/9/2021 – ABB had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/7/2021 – ABB had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/5/2021 – ABB is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – ABB had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/24/2021 – ABB was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

ABB stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.53. 70,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $34.17.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. ABB’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in ABB by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

