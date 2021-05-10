Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI.UN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: REI.UN):

5/5/2021 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

REI.UN stock opened at C$21.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.77 billion and a PE ratio of -110.94. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.16 and a 12 month high of C$21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

