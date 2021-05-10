Redd (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0011

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars.

