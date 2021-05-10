Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 1,309 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 52.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,405,000 after buying an additional 22,087 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,040,460 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $139.12 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.50 and a fifty-two week high of $140.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

