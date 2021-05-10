Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $621,000 Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,957 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $110.81 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.47 and a 200-day moving average of $103.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

