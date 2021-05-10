Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.06.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $183.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.62. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

