Regentatlantic Capital LLC Invests $398,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Shares of OXY opened at $27.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

