Regentatlantic Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $168.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.85. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $168.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

