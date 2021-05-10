Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 853 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,008 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 288.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $126,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,239 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $142,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,546 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.32.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $83.10 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.80 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.