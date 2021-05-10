Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 1,111 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,396,000 after purchasing an additional 496,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,180,000 after purchasing an additional 369,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,876,000 after purchasing an additional 85,525 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,822,000 after purchasing an additional 787,743 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 790,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,666,000 after acquiring an additional 25,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.11.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $126.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.84. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $66.99 and a one year high of $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

