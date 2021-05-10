Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 1,451 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,686,000 after acquiring an additional 214,682 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,961,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,633,000 after buying an additional 93,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,638,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,185,000 after buying an additional 1,236,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,053,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,240,000 after buying an additional 20,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $47.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 0.89. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $50.21.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.63.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

