Remark (MARK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Remark to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. On average, analysts expect Remark to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Remark alerts:

MARK stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $183.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 3.34.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MARK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Remark from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.