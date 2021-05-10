Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RPHM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, Director Niall O’donnell acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,763,711 shares in the company, valued at $41,455,665. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,066,666 shares of company stock worth $15,999,990 in the last ninety days.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

