Rentberry Market Capitalization Hits $531,048.06 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Rentberry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rentberry has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $531,048.06 and $2,132.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00086652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00065857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00106796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $466.89 or 0.00802488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.10 or 0.09053135 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

