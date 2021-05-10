Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $60.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.64. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BECN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $165,000.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 563,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $1,485,368.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,984 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

