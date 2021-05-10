Research Analysts Set Expectations for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HST. Raymond James cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.23.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,879 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,106,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,490,000 after acquiring an additional 649,037 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,710,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,680,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

