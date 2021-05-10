Research Analysts Set Expectations for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.93) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($3.99) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($3.24) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.31) EPS.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $130.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.79 and a 200-day moving average of $120.02. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $87.38 and a 12-month high of $142.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,183,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 316,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,130,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 210,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after buying an additional 37,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,619,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

