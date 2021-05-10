Reviewing Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) & Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) and Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Brigham Minerals and Nostrum Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals 0 0 8 1 3.11 Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $15.11, suggesting a potential downside of 16.10%. Given Brigham Minerals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals $101.51 million 10.06 $21.64 million $0.57 31.60 Nostrum Oil & Gas $322.13 million 0.00 -$989.93 million N/A N/A

Brigham Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals -3.67% 1.70% 1.09% Nostrum Oil & Gas -520.92% -9.77% -1.43%

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 61,000 net mineral acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 5,985 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 5,398 oil wells and 587 natural gas wells. Brigham Minerals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. The company operates proved and probable reserve of 138 mmboe. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

