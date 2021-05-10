Reviewing The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) and Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) and Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.8% of The Macerich shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Outfront Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of The Macerich shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Outfront Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

The Macerich has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outfront Media has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Macerich and Outfront Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Macerich $927.46 million 2.66 $96.82 million $3.54 3.88 Outfront Media $1.78 billion 2.00 $140.10 million $2.33 10.49

Outfront Media has higher revenue and earnings than The Macerich. The Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outfront Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Macerich and Outfront Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Macerich 8 4 1 0 1.46 Outfront Media 0 1 3 0 2.75

The Macerich presently has a consensus price target of $10.32, indicating a potential downside of 24.87%. Outfront Media has a consensus price target of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.93%. Given Outfront Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Outfront Media is more favorable than The Macerich.

Profitability

This table compares The Macerich and Outfront Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Macerich -1.55% -1.03% -0.31% Outfront Media -1.46% -1.94% -0.35%

Summary

Outfront Media beats The Macerich on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 Â- 2019).

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

