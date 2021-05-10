Rewardiqa Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,644.00 (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded down 85.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, Rewardiqa has traded down 84.5% against the US dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000859 BTC on popular exchanges. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $4.87 million and $14,644.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

Rewardiqa is a coin. Its launch date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

