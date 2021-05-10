Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €125.00 ($147.06) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.98% from the company’s current price.

RHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €109.70 ($129.06).

Shares of RHM opened at €88.04 ($103.58) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of -140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €58.66 ($69.01) and a 1-year high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €87.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €82.91.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

