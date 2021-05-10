Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Trading Down 2% This Week

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $44.96 or 0.00077590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $188,791.66 and approximately $29,625.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00068997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 161% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.29 or 0.00247284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $693.05 or 0.01196010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003643 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00029961 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.38 or 0.00753068 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,020.69 or 1.00126998 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

