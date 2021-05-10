RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,513,981,000 after buying an additional 93,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in RingCentral by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after buying an additional 1,026,446 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in RingCentral by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,587,000 after buying an additional 184,112 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in RingCentral by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,074,000 after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 503,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,683,000 after purchasing an additional 82,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG stock opened at $257.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.43.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total value of $5,150,934.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,907,012.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,371 shares of company stock valued at $18,956,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.