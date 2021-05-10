Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,938 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE RIO opened at $93.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.