Robert Dunn Purchases 25,000 Shares of Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) Stock

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) insider Robert Dunn acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £7,750 ($10,125.42).

Shares of LON:ROL opened at GBX 31.50 ($0.41) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Rotala PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 39.22 ($0.51).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Rotala in a research note on Thursday.

Rotala Company Profile

Rotala PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and public and private individuals. It is also involved in the property holding business. Rotala PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

