Robert W. Baird Reiterates Hold Rating for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $291.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.94. Accenture has a 1-year low of $174.94 and a 1-year high of $294.09. The firm has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,205.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,330 shares of company stock worth $9,163,143 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Accenture by 1.7% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 61,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.7% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 30,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.9% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

