Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $700.00

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 700 ($9.15) and last traded at GBX 692 ($9.04), with a volume of 738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 691 ($9.03).

RWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Robert Walters in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on shares of Robert Walters in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 634.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 522.71. The company has a market capitalization of £528.07 million and a PE ratio of 92.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Robert Walters’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

About Robert Walters (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

