Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $260.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROK. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.92.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $270.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $183.67 and a 1-year high of $275.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.97 and its 200-day moving average is $253.65.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total transaction of $989,054.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $4,241,429. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

