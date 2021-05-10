ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.06 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 10th. ROOBEE has a market cap of $45.56 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00019482 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.03 or 0.00314038 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000986 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,491,177,732 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.