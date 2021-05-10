Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to $37.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RUSMF. TD Securities upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $31.50 to $34.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.71.

RUSMF stock opened at $26.34 on Thursday. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

