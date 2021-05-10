Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$12.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSZ. TD Securities dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiera Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.89.

Shares of FSZ opened at C$11.00 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$7.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$195.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is currently -2,625.00%.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

