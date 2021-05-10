Royal Bank of Canada Raises Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to $41.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of GIL stock opened at $36.67 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.