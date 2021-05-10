Royal Bank of Canada Raises Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$47.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Interfor to C$47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Interfor from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Interfor alerts:

Shares of TSE:IFP traded up C$0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching C$37.72. 257,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,971. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$7.93 and a 52-week high of C$38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$30.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.79.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$662.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interfor will post 4.2100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total value of C$271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$325,200. Also, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total value of C$267,756.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,054,511.61.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.