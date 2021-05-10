Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Gap Down to $26.15

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.15, but opened at $24.87. Rubius Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.73, with a volume of 3,876 shares trading hands.

RUBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $10.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.37.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $109,505.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,900,793.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $506,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

